Actor Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to Rust manslaughter

LOS ANGELES - Hollywood star Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty on Thursday to manslaughter over the death of a cinematographer who was shot on the set of low-budget Western Rust.

The US actor had been expected to make his first court appearance on Friday, but made an administrative filing waiving that right and entering his plea.

Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 during rehearsals for the film in New Mexico when it discharged, killing Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

Director Joel Souza was wounded in the incident.

Both Baldwin and the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for the weapon on set, face two alternative counts of voluntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors often level alternative charges because it increases the likelihood of a conviction, giving a jury greater scope to return a guilty verdict. AFP