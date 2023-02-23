Actor Akshay Kumar breaks Guinness record with 184 selfies in three minutes

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar taking a selfie during the promotion of his upcoming film 'Selfiee' in Mumbai on Feb 22, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Suzanne Sng
Updated
59 sec ago
Published
25 min ago

NEW DELHI – Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has broken a Guinness World Record with the help of close to 200 fans.

At the press conference for his latest movie, Selfiee, on Wednesday, the 55-year-old actor-producer got his fans involved on stage to make his Guinness attempt on the most self-portraits in three minutes.

In a video he shared on Instagram, he is seen taking selfies with a rapid succession of fans who took turns to run up and put their faces beside his. He managed to snap 184 selfies in three minutes, breaking the record.

He also posted a series of photos and wrote: “Everything I have achieved and where I am in life is due to the unconditional love of my fans. This is my special tribute to them, acknowledging how they have stood by me throughout my career.”

The prolific Canadian-Indian actor, whose career spans more than 30 years, plays a famous actor named Vijay Kumar in Selfiee, who tries to renew his driving licence with the help of a super-fan (Emraan Hashmi). The comedy opens in India tomorrow and will hit Singapore cinemas next week.

He broke the record previously held by avid cruiser James Smith, an American who snapped 168 selfies in three minutes on board the Carnival Dream cruise ship in 2018.

Before that, the record was held by Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who took 105 selfies in three minutes at the London premiere of his movie San Andreas in 2015.

Embed Instagram
More On This Topic
30-year-old Bobi named world’s oldest living dog by Guinness World Records
Malaysian-born aviation engineer's paper plane breaks Guinness World Record

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top