Actor Adam Sandler honoured with Kennedy Centre's Mark Twain Prize

WASHINGTON - American actor and comedian Adam Sandler became the 24th recipient of the Kennedy Centre’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humour on Sunday, at an evening event featuring stars Jennifer Aniston, Chris Rock and Conan O’Brien to celebrate his comedy and career.

Sandler, whose movies include The Wedding Singer (1998), The Waterboy (1998) and Spanglish (2004), was celebrated for his comedic chops that, while not always winning the hearts of critics, have won over fans and generated billions of dollars.

Dressed uncharacteristically in business attire instead of his trademark shorts and T-shirt, Sandler, 56, said he thought his suit was baggy.

“I don’t know if this suit fits me or not, I just threw it on ... for the second time,” he told reporters on the red carpet ahead of the show.

“But everything else ... the honour itself, never thought about this in my entire life, never expected anything like this.”

American comedian Dana Carvey referred to Sandler’s longevity.

“No one’s had a career like this,” Carvey told reporters ahead of the show. “Who’s lasted this long? He’s beloved.”

Sandler’s friends and acting partners, along with his mother and his wife, took to the Kennedy Centre stage to gently rib the actor and highlight his development as a stand-up comic, movie actor and singer.

“You’re making a terrible, terrible mistake,” comedian O’Brien quipped at the top of the show to the Kennedy Centre for selecting Sandler, a former Saturday Night Live star.

Sandler’s mother, Judy, made light of his wardrobe preferences.

“I say he’s a slob,” she said in her own quasi- comedy routine, before praising her son. “We are so proud of him.”

American comedian David Spade expressed mock awe at Sandler’s box office success.

“Four billion dollars in movies, with this much talent!” Spade said, with a hand gesture that suggested a minute amount.