Actor Aaron Kwok’s wife Moka Fang sparks pregnancy speculation

Moka Fang posted photos on social media of herself carrying a rabbit, and some noticed the bulge near her waist and asked if she was pregnant. PHOTO: MOKAFY/INSTAGRAM
HONG KONG – Chinese model Moka Fang, the wife of Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok, has sparked speculation that she may be pregnant with their third child.

On Sunday, she posted three photos on social media of herself carrying a rabbit, as she wished her fans a happy Chinese New Year.

However, some noticed the bulge near her waist and asked if she was pregnant.

Others wondered if the bulge could be due to her loose-fitting dress.

One person commented: “Why do I feel that you have become thinner?”

She replied: “I have not become thinner.”

Kwok married Fang in April 2017 and they have two daughters – Chantelle, five, and Charlotte, three.

The actor has said he does not rule out having more children and will let nature take its course.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese actor Yo Yang confirmed his wife’s pregnancy on Wednesday.

Yang, who starred in the popular Netflix series Light The Night (2021 to 2022), posted on social media an ultrasound scan. He wrote: “The sound from the universe.”

He used the hashtags #whatalife and #yangrabbit, hinting that his second child will be born in the Year of the Rabbit.

Yang, 40, and his wife Melinda Wang, who is seven years his junior, held their wedding reception in July 2022 after registering their marriage in September 2020. Their daughter, whom he nicknamed Anah, was born in December.

Yang had said after the wedding that he and his wife would work towards having a second child. He had joked that he would not mind having a rugby team of children.

