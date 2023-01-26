Actor Aaron Kwok’s wife Moka Fang sparks pregnancy speculation

HONG KONG – Chinese model Moka Fang, the wife of Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok, has sparked speculation that she may be pregnant with their third child.

On Sunday, she posted three photos on social media of herself carrying a rabbit, as she wished her fans a happy Chinese New Year.

However, some noticed the bulge near her waist and asked if she was pregnant.

Others wondered if the bulge could be due to her loose-fitting dress.

One person commented: “Why do I feel that you have become thinner?”

She replied: “I have not become thinner.”

Kwok married Fang in April 2017 and they have two daughters – Chantelle, five, and Charlotte, three.

The actor has said he does not rule out having more children and will let nature take its course.