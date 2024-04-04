Actor Aaron Aziz files police report after face, voice used in AI-generated ad

Malaysia-based Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz has filed a police report against four social media accounts for using his face and voice, generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI), to sell T-shirts.

The 48-year-old also lodged a report with the Malaysian Communications And Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and the case is currently under investigation, reported the Malay Mail.

According to the Malaysian news platform, Aaron discovered TikTok videos that used a photo of him and his AI-generated voice to hawk T-shirts.

After reaching out to the respective parties, the videos were taken down but soon resurfaced.

The KL Gangster (2011 and 2013) star also sent a representative down to the T-shirt factory, only to be told it would be hard to track down the culprits as they were operating through many agents and affiliates.

“They were selling the T-shirts for RM1 (S$0.28). My reputation has been affected as there are people who think I am part of a scam,” said Aaron.

After reporting to the police, the actor was asked to approach the MCMC for assistance as his situation was “unlike a normal crime”.

Aaron, who filed the reports on March 11, said he is still waiting for updates. He was told the process would be tedious as the investigators needed time to trace the IP address of the involved parties.

“Hopefully we can see faster action from MCMC, and that they can put together a special unit to tackle these kinds of cases,” said the actor.