Action star Jet Li shares rare photos with all 4 daughters, including 2 from first marriage

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Jet Li marked Father‘s Day with a video montage featuring childhood photos of his children from both of his marriages.

China-born actor and martial artist Jet Li has offered fans a rare glimpse into his bond with all four of his daughters.

On Father’s Day on June 21, the 63-year-old took to Chinese social media platform Weibo to share a video montage featuring childhood photos of his children from both of his marriages.

He captioned the post: “Grateful for my daughters’ companionship. I watched you grow up, and you will accompany me as I grow old.”

The tribute appeared to put to rest rumours that Li favoured his younger daughters – Jane, 26, and Jada, 23 – whom he shares with his second wife, former Hong Kong actress Nina Li Chi, 64.

The action star has rarely spoken publicly about his elder daughters – Si, 38, and Taimi, 36 – from his previous marriage to former actress Huang Qiuyan, 64. The former couple were married from 1987 to 1990.

In a past interview, Jet Li admitted that he missed much of Si and Taimi’s childhood due to his demanding schedule, revealing that their conversations often revolved around their studies.

However, he dismissed speculation that he was on bad terms with Huang and their two daughters, saying he did not feel the need to explain his private life to the public.

Li later showed his support for Si by gifting her a 300,000 yuan (S$57,000) electric car as a wedding present in August 2025.

At the time, Jada playfully joked with her father about treating all of his daughters equally. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK