Action star Jet Li congratulates Michelle Yeoh on her Best Actress win at the Oscars

LOS ANGELES – Action star Jet Li congratulated actress Michelle Yeoh after she made Oscars history on Sunday.

This was shared by Hong Kong film producer Tiffany Chen on social media on Monday.

Yeoh, 60, was named Best Actress for her role as a Chinese immigrant laundry owner in the oddball comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once, becoming the first Asian to win an Oscar in the category.

“I sincerely congratulate my good friend Michelle Yeoh for being the first Chinese woman to win Best Actress at the Academy Awards for Everything Everywhere All At Once,” Chen, 64, wrote on Weibo.

The wife of Hong Kong movie mogul Charles Heung also praised Yeoh for her performance in Everything Everywhere, as she posted photos of Li, 59, and his daughter Jane Li, 22, congratulating Yeoh on Chen’s behalf.

The Lis were seen in one of the photos with Yeoh and her partner Jean Todt, the former head of the International Automobile Federation.

Jet Li was seen in another photo giving Yeoh a hug, with Jane Li in another photo posing with Yeoh and her Oscar statuette.

Jet Li and Yeoh are good friends who have collaborated on Hong Kong movie The Tai-Chi Master (1993) and Hollywood movie The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008), which also starred Brendan Fraser.

Fraser won Best Actor for The Whale at the Oscars on Sunday.

Yeoh also made a cameo appearance in the director’s cut of the martial arts film Fearless (2006), which starred Li as the legendary Chinese martial artist Huo Yuanjia.

And Jane Li shared on Instagram a recent photo of her with Yeoh and Fraser, and a photo taken with them and her father during the premiere of Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor 15 years ago.

“What an incredible, incredible night. So happy for both of your wins for Best Actress and Actor,” Jane Li wrote. “From the Mummy 3 to today – so wonderful to be able to celebrate together.”