Action star Donnie Yen splashes out for wife's birthday celebrations

HONG KONG - Action star Donnie Yen spared no expense to celebrate wife Cissy Wang's 41st birthday, on Thursday surprising her with extravagant bouquets and a getaway on a private plane.

He also made a post on Weibo effusively expressing his love for her : "My beautiful wife, confidant, soulmate, happy birthday! May you be happy forever and love you for a million years!"

Wang shared her husband's thoughtful gestures on Instagram, posting photos of her smiling in the luxurious cabin of the private plane surrounded by cake, flowers and birthday decorations.

There were also snaps of her lounging with a glass of champagne at a mountain villa in Hangzhou, China.

The post, shared after midnight on Sunday, was tagged #happyearthday and captioned, "Vacation mode still on... Appreciating and enjoying the beautiful scenery and fresh air."