Action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger held over luxury watch at Munich airport

Criminal proceedings have been initiated against Terminator star and former bodybuilding icon Arnold Schwarzenegger for tax evasion. PHOTO: X
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
42 sec ago

MUNICH, Germany - Hollywood action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger was held at Munich airport on Jan 17 for failing to declare an expensive watch, a customs spokesman told AFP.

The Austrian-born actor and former governor of California, 76, was detained in the customs area on Jan 17 afternoon after arriving from the United States, spokesman Thomas Meister said.

Schwarzenegger was expected to be able to continue his journey later in the day but “the watch will probably have to stay”, Meister said.

Criminal proceedings were initiated against the Terminator star and former bodybuilding icon for tax evasion, he said.

Tax should have been paid on the watch because Schwarzenegger was intending to sell it in the European Union, according to Meister.

The luxury timepiece was due to be auctioned at a fund-raising dinner for Schwarzenegger’s climate initiative in Kitzbuehel on Jan 18, the Bild daily reported.

Items typically auctioned at such dinners include works of art and signed memorabilia, according to the initiative’s website.

The bespoke timepiece was made specially for Schwarzenegger by luxury Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet, according to Bild. AFP

More On This Topic
Schwarzenegger lends support to families of Israeli hostages
True Lies stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Arnold Schwarzenegger reunite for good cause

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top