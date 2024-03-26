Acting has always ‘seduced me’: Ricky Martin makes TV comeback in comedy-drama Palm Royale

LOS ANGELES – Ricky Martin, one of the biggest pop stars of the late 1990s and early 2000s, is making a comeback after years away from the spotlight – but as an actor, rather than a musician.

The Puerto Rican singer stars in Palm Royale, a comedy-drama series starring Kristen Wiig as a woman desperate to be accepted at a high-society club in 1960s Florida. It is available on Apple TV+.

Martin, 52, plays Robert, the bartender she squares off with, who also acts as caretaker to the club’s queen bee, played by American comedy legend Carol Burnett.

His last major English-speaking acting role was in The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (2018), a drama about the 1997 murder of the eponymous Italian fashion designer.

Martin’s role as Versace’s boyfriend, the late Italian model and designer Antonio D’Amico, earned him a supporting actor Emmy nomination.

And even though he made his name with music, acting has always been a passion, says Martin at a Los Angeles press event for Palm Royale earlier in 2024.

His first role was in a Mexican soap opera in 1991.

“There was something about being in front of the camera and telling a story without music that really seduced me,” says Martin, who in 1999 became an international star and sex symbol with his English-language chart-topper Livin’ La Vida Loca.