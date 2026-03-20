AC/DC guitarist Stevie Young hospitalised in Buenos Aires

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A 2015 photo showing members of the rock group AC/DC (from left) Stevie Young, Brian Johnson, Chris Slade, Angus Young and Cliff Williams rehearsing for a concert in Sydney, Australia.

BUENOS AIRES - Stevie Young, who plays guitar for legendary Australian rock band AC/DC, has been hospitalised in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires, but is still expected to perform next week, a spokesperson for the band told Reuters on March 19.

“Out of an abundance of caution, he was admitted to a local hospital where he is undergoing a full battery of tests,” the spokesperson said of the 69-year-old Glasgow-born musician.

“Stevie is doing well and is in good spirits. He is looking forward to getting on stage on Monday.”

AC/DC, one of the most influential rock bands of the past half‑century, is scheduled to perform in Buenos Aires on March 23, 27 and 31 as part of their international Power Up tour.

The band last played a show days earlier in Santiago, Chile.

Outside the luxury Four Seasons hotel, about a dozen fans gathered behind a perimeter fence waiting for band members to arrive as several hotel security guards stood at the entrances.

AC/DC has long maintained a strong following in South America, particularly in Argentina. However, the band last travelled there in 2009.

There was such high demand for the first concert at the city’s Estadio Monumental - which can hold 85,000 people - that the band announced two more concerts, which rapidly sold out.

Over the years, band members have experienced health-related setbacks, pauses, and changes.

Young himself replaced his uncle Malcolm Young - who co-founded the band - in 2014, three years before he died aged 64 after suffering from dementia. His uncle had founded the band in 1973 in Sydney with his brother Angus.

Bon Scott, the lead singer during the band’s rise through the 1970s, died in 1980 after a night of heavy drinking.

Current lead singer Brian Johnson stepped away in 2016 because of hearing issues before later returning.

Drummer Phil Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams have also cycled in and out of the band over various periods. REUTERS