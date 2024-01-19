Abby Choi murder hit close to home for actress Jessica Hsuan during filming of M18 local drama

SINGAPORE - A horrifying true-life crime that shocked the world ended up helping Jessica Hsuan get more into character for her new drama.

In Mediacorp’s first M18 Chinese-language series Kill Sera Sera, the Hong Kong actress plays May Shaw, a grieving mother determined to avenge her daughter, who is killed and dismembered in a brutal murder.

At a press conference at InterContinental Singapore on Jan 18 to promote the show, which is available on mewatch, Hsuan admits she could not conceive of something so perverse happening in real life.

But the sensational murder of 28-year-old Hong Kong socialite and mother of four Abby Choi in February 2023 - which occurred just as filming was about to begin on Kill Sera Sera - was downright chilling to Hsuan.

Choi’s headless body was discovered in a village in Tai Po, a suburb in Hong Kong. Some of her body parts were reportedly hidden inside a refrigerator and some of them were cooked. Among the suspects arrested were her former husband and his family members.

Hsuan, 53, tells The Straits Times: “Obviously, I don’t want to say something so tragic helped me to connect with the role, but I didn’t know this woman and still I felt so disturbed and so upset by her case. If something like that happened to your child, you would go crazy and mad with rage.”

The dark themes of the drama - about a serial killer who only strikes on Leap Day - surprised even the cast, which also includes Malaysia-born actor Christopher Lee, Taiwanese star James Wen as well as local artistes like Chantalle Ng, Xu Bin and Damien Teo.

Hsuan, for one, has a sex scene with local actor Terence Cao, who makes a cameo as a man who has an illicit affair with May. Despite her long career, the former TVB star admits that baring skin onscreen is quite uncommon for her.

She adds: “Terence’s character in the show is someone really sleazy, a really terrible person who must make the audience feel very uncomfortable. But filming the scene was okay. I had done fittings and knew I’d be wearing (a black negligee) and I was confident that whatever we did was necessary and in service to the plot.”