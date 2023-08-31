Abba singer Agnetha Faltskog makes comeback as solo artiste

STOCKHOLM – Two years after iconic Swedish pop group Abba returned with album Voyage, singer Agnetha Faltskog has announced she will unveil a new single as a solo artiste this week.

“So... where do we go from here?,” the 73-year-old asked in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

She said the single – titled Where Do We Go From Here? – will premiere on BBC Radio 2 on Thursday.

Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson are the other members of Abba.

The group’s previous album, The Visitors, was released in 1981. Faltskog’s last album, A, came out in 2013.

Abba were propelled to global stardom after winning the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with the song Waterloo, but split in 1982.

In 2018, the supergroup confirmed rumours that they had returned to the studio to record new music.

Abba announced a new album in September 2021, and released the singles I Still Have Faith In You and Don’t Shut Me Down ahead of the 10-track Voyage two months later.

The group also made a return to the stage with a London show the following year in the form of projected holograms – dubbed “Abbatars”. AFP