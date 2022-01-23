Abba settle lawsuit against tribute band over Abba Mania name

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Swedish pop supergroup Abba have settled their lawsuit accusing a British cover band of using the name Abba Mania without permission.

Abba had sued on Dec 3 in the United States District Court in Manhattan, accusing Abba Mania's managers of "parasitic and bad-faith conduct" for trading off their fame and goodwill and making fans think Abba endorsed Abba Mania.

They also accused the defendants of rejecting their demand to change their name and the abbamania.com website, or else to use "Abba Tribute" in a way that would not confuse people.

Abba dismissed their trademark infringement lawsuit with prejudice after a settlement was reached, according to a court filing on Thursday (Jan 20).

One of the band's lawyers told Billboard magazine that Abba Mania will stop using that name.

Lawyers for Abba and Polar Music International, which handles the group's business affairs, did not immediately respond on Friday to requests for comment.

The corporate defendants for Abba Mania, Handshake of Manchester, England, and TAL Entertainment of Bicester, England, did not immediately respond to similar requests.

Abba Mania have promoted themselves as "The Original Tribute from London's West End!"

Their website includes disclaimers that "Abba Mania is [

IN]no way associated, affiliated, or endorsed by Polar Music or Abba".

Founded in 1972, the Swedish quartet of Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad have sold an estimated 385 million records, with songs including Waterloo, Dancing Queen and The Winner Takes It All.

Abba's songs were the basis for a hit Broadway musical and two movies.

The group in November released their first new album in 40 years, Voyage, and are planning a stage show featuring digital avatars of their members replicating their 1970s look.