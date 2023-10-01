Aaron Kwok wows fans with his Mid-Autumn Festival calligraphy

HONG KONG – Hong Kong icon Aaron Kwok impressed netizens with his calligraphy skills on Saturday when he shared a photo of his painting on his social media platforms.

The calligraphy enthusiast, 57, sent greetings to his fans with a drawing featuring the Chinese characters “mid-autumn”, writing: “Sending blessings with the word Mid-Autumn Festival.”

He added: “Wishing everyone a fresh start and a joyous reunion from the heart. Happy Mid-Autumn Festival. Enjoy a happy reunion with your family.”