A$AP Rocky confirms romance with Rihanna

After more than a year of speculation, the romance between pop star Rihanna, 33, and rapper A$AP Rocky, 32, has been confirmed.

In an interview in GQ magazine's June/July issue, A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, opened up about falling in love with his longtime friend, calling her "the love of my life" and "my lady".

While he did not divulge the timeline of their relationship or when friendship turned to love, rumours had been swirling for some time, especially after she cast him in an advertising campaign for her Fenty Skin beauty line in July last year.

They had also spent last Christmas in her native Barbados, where his dad is also from.

When asked how it felt to be in a relationship, he said: "So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones."

Though he is known for dating models Kendall Jenner and Chanel Iman, rapper-model Iggy Azalea and singer-actress Teyana Taylor in the past, the now reformed ladies' man said: "I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

Rihanna, who has dated singers Chris Brown and Drake, as well as Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel, had been spotted with her new love over the past few months, but had not made it official.

A$AP Rocky, however, shared in the GQ interview that he is open to having a child, saying: "I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."

In the same interview, he also revealed that the couple had gone on a road trip last summer, driving a huge tour bus from Los Angeles to New York.

They stopped in some national parks, where he sewed some clothes and worked on his new album, tentatively titled All Smiles.

As to whether Rihanna had any influence on his music, he replied: "Absolutely.

"I think it's important to have somebody you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of."