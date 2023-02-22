A wronged bear who died from a drug overdose finally gets its due in movie form

SINGAPORE – A bear on a drug-fuelled killing spree sounds like a great hook for an exploitation flick.

For Elizabeth Banks, director of the black comedy Cocaine Bear, it is all that and more.

For one, it is about payback for a real bear, one that was killed in 1985 after it ate a shipment of cocaine dumped from an aeroplane flying over a forest in the American state of Georgia. The stuffed body of the American black bear is today a tourist draw in a mall in Kentucky.

“My first thought was that I was really sad for the actual bear because the real bear OD’d (overdosed) on the drugs and died. I was so tickled by the notion that this movie could be the redemption story for that bear,” says Banks, 49, in an online press conference.

“I could avenge that original bear’s death through making this movie.”

Instead of dying, the movie bear becomes a hyper-energised drug-seeking missile, killing anyone who gets between it and one of several cocaine bundles scattered around a national park, the result of a smuggling plan gone awry.

Opening in Singapore cinemas on Thursday, it stars Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr and Alden Ehrenreich as humans whose paths cross that of the bear’s.

Banks decided to lean into Cocaine Bear’s gory premise, despite not having done a movie like it, says the American actress, who previously helmed the musical comedy Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) and action comedy Charlie’s Angels (2019).

“The movie is called Cocaine Bear. It is bold and audacious and I really felt that we needed to lean into that sensibility. There was no reason for us to be shy about any of our choices,” she adds.