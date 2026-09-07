A print magazine for teens? In this economy?
Callie Holtermann and Jessica Testa
- WYouth is a new print teen magazine aiming to revive the teen magazine culture in 2026 amid digital fatigue.
- It combines nostalgic teen magazine elements with luxury fashion, art, and relatable content, targeting a broad teen audience without a strict age limit.
- Despite challenges in the teen magazine market, the new title has attracted major advertisers and aims to complement digital content, marking a fresh investment in teen print media.
AI generated
NEW YORK – In 2025, Sara Moonves, the editor-in-chief of W magazine, got a text message from Sofia Coppola, a director whose films draw from girlhood ennui the way Claude Monet drew from ponds.
“Would you ever want to talk about doing a teen W?” Coppola asked.