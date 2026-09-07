Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A print magazine for teens? In this economy?

Sara Moonves, the editor in chief of W magazine and W Media’s chief executive, in her office in Lower Manhattan, on Aug 28.

NEW YORK – In 2025, Sara Moonves, the editor-in-chief of W magazine, got a text message from Sofia Coppola, a director whose films draw from girlhood ennui the way Claude Monet drew from ponds.

“Would you ever want to talk about doing a teen W?” Coppola asked.