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A print magazine for teens? In this economy?

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Sara Moonves, the editor in chief of W magazine and W Media’s chief executive, in her office in Lower Manhattan, on Aug 28.

Sara Moonves, the editor in chief of W magazine and W Media’s chief executive, in her office in Lower Manhattan, on Aug 28.

PHOTO: SAM HELLMANN/NYTIMES

Callie Holtermann and Jessica Testa

  • WYouth is a new print teen magazine aiming to revive the teen magazine culture in 2026 amid digital fatigue.
  • It combines nostalgic teen magazine elements with luxury fashion, art, and relatable content, targeting a broad teen audience without a strict age limit.
  • Despite challenges in the teen magazine market, the new title has attracted major advertisers and aims to complement digital content, marking a fresh investment in teen print media.

AI generated

NEW YORK – In 2025, Sara Moonves, the editor-in-chief of W magazine, got a text message from Sofia Coppola, a director whose films draw from girlhood ennui the way Claude Monet drew from ponds.

“Would you ever want to talk about doing a teen W?” Coppola asked.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.