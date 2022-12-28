A heavy bodysuit for a heavy soul in Brendan Fraser’s comeback film The Whale

SINGAPORE – In the drama The Whale, the main character Charlie is a man weighing 270kg.

Director Darren Aronofsky made the decision to show the protagonist’s body in full and, at times, unclothed.

To play Charlie, American-Canadian actor Brendan Fraser, 54, wore a bodysuit.

He says for it to ripple and move like real flesh, it was constructed of heavy materials.

Inhabiting Charlie’s body, and feeling the effort it took to stand, walk or breathe under its weight, made it easier for him to inhabit the character’s mind.

“In the past, films trivialised bodysuits. They put an athletic actor inside a costume filled with the same batting material used in stuffed animals and cheap pillows,” Fraser says of shows that used “fat suits” for comic effect.

He was speaking to journalists at an online conference held in early December.

Taking off the heavy prosthetics at the end of the working day gave Fraser a sense of vertigo, like “stepping off a boat onto a dock and feeling like you’re still in motion”.

The relief he felt at shedding his character’s burden made him sympathetic towards those who had to bear it constantly, he says.

“I felt a moral obligation to portray this man with as much dignity and respect, given how cruel and cynical the world is towards people who live with obesity. We dismiss them so easily and readily,” he says.

In The Whale, which opens in cinemas on Thursday, Charlie is an English teacher who tutors online, but never switches on his camera.