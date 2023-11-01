‘A dream for film-makers’: New documentary traces the reach of 1MDB fugitive Jho Low

SINGAPORE – When American film-maker Cassius Michael Kim first came to know about the 1MDB saga, its reach boggled his mind.

“There’ve been scandals like Enron and Bernie Madoff. Now, there is the FTX crypto scandal with Sam Bankman-Fried. None of them were as outlandish as 1MDB,” he says of the corruption, bribery and money-laundering conspiracy involving the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) that first unravelled in 2015.

Through Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, who goes by Jho Low, the money flowed into respected financial institutions, the ranks of Middle Eastern royalty and lavish Las Vegas parties that drew the likes of American actor Leonardo DiCaprio and American musicians Kanye West and Pharrell Williams.

Adds Kim, who was speaking to The Straits Times in early October at a media event at indie cinema The Projector: “It had connections to all aspects of society – from people in Hollywood to bankers in Goldman Sachs. It entangled so many people, many of whom are still not held accountable.

“The subject is a dream for film-makers.”

Kim, 43, and his team have made the 98-minute documentary Man On The Run, with the title referring to Low, who remains at large.

The film opens in Singapore cinemas on Thursday.

After working as a news producer at broadcasters CNN and ABC, among others, Kim set up his label The Smoking Section in 2017 and helmed the documentary short film 7 Years And Counting: The Unjust Imprisonment Of Marvin Guy (2021), about a man who allegedly killed a police officer.

Man On The Run marks Kim’s feature debut as a director.

It took home the Best Feature Documentary prize at the 2023 Munich Film Awards and was selected as the opening night film for the 2023 DocuWest Film Festival.

Among the writer-director’s research materials was the 2018 book Billion Dollar Whale by Wall Street Journal reporters Tom Wright and Bradley Hope.

It details how Low defrauded the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund of US$4.5 billion (S$6.15 billion) by steering the Malaysian government headed by then-prime minister Najib Razak.