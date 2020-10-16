'A day which requires courage', says singer-actor Wu Chun as he flies from Brunei to China in PPE

Many celebrities have had their work schedules disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, with many of them grounded in their home countries.

But work has resumed for some celebrities with engagements in China, as the country has managed to keep Covid-19 cases under control.

Brunei singer-actor Wu Chun was one of those who found himself stuck in his home country initially but was recently invited to attend a charity run in Suzhou, China on Nov 1.

On Wednesday (Oct 14), he left Brunei to fly to China to ensure that he can begin work after serving a two-week quarantine.

Wu, 41, formerly of Taiwanese boy band Fahrenheit, posted on Weibo photos of his wife and two children kissing him while he looked sad in personal protective equipment (PPE).

"Words can never express how much I miss you all," he wrote.

Wu also posted a photo of himself in PPE at the airport, with the caption: "A day which requires strength and courage." He then posted a photo of himself in a plane full of passengers in PPE, as he wrote: "I hope we can return to normalcy next year."

He is married to Lin Liying, also 41, and they have a daughter, Neinei, 10, and son, Max, seven.

The couple and their children held a series of birthday celebrations last weekend, as all of their birthdays fall coincidentally on either Oct 10 or Oct 11.



Wu Chun left Brunei for China ahead of an event on Nov 1 to ensure that he can begin work after a two-week quarantine. PHOTOS: WU CHUN/WEIBO



On Friday (Oct 16), Wu posted photos of them celebrating their birthday on the beach, a day before he left for China. He said: "The best thing about memories is making them."