Oscar winner Denzel Washington tackles the Bard in The Tragedy Of Macbeth, a new screen adaptation of the Shakespearean tale of murder and blinding ambition.

Now streaming on Apple TV+, the black-and-white film is considered a major contender for the Academy Awards in March, with glowing reviews for writer-director Joel Coen as well as Washington, who plays the ageing war hero Macbeth, and Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth.