‘A bit unbelievable’: Jernelle Oh goes from Crimewatch Ah Lian to Star Awards Best Actress nominee

SINGAPORE – Sometimes, when Mediacorp starlet Jernelle Oh is out and about, she gets approached by fans – but not for pictures or signatures.

Instead, they want the 29-year-old local actress to yell at them and say: “You’re nothing but a prostitute.”

Way before Oh joined the broadcaster via the 2019 Star Search talent competition – she was one of 12 finalists – Oh was an Ah Lian. Or rather, she played one in a 2013 episode of long-running crime prevention and re-enactment series Crimewatch (1986 to present).

The episode was about gangs and culminated in a teenage gang fight that got bloody.

In a clip that went viral on the internet in 2021, the teenage girl Oh plays gets into a fight with her friend (actress Shanice Koh) and calls her a prostitute. Incensed, Koh’s character challenges the Ah Lian to a confrontation at Pioneer Mall the next day at 4pm.

“It’s very surreal because I still get comments on my Instagram, like, ‘Can we go to Pioneer Mall at 4pm?’ And even in the past year, I’ve had two or three encounters with fans (in person) who want me to scold them and call them a prostitute,” Oh says.

But this Ah Lian has come a long way. She has been nominated for Best Actress at Mediacorp’s annual Star Awards for the first time, for her portrayal of a delivery worker with cerebral palsy in the drama series Cash On Delivery (2023).

Cerebral palsy is a neurological condition which affects one’s mobility.

Oh will be competing for the honour alongside more established names such as Joanne Peh, Rui En, Kym Ng and Chantalle Ng at the awards ceremony on April 21.

Oh says: “It’s a bit unbelievable. Ever since I started watching TV as a kid, I’ve been watching Mediacorp programmes like Star Search, Campus Superstar (2006 to 2013) and Star Awards. It’s my childhood and, suddenly, I’m here.”