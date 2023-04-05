From selling mops at markets to fan meets: How salesman became million-dollar live streamer

Local live streamer Patrick Low has something in common with movie stars, K-pop groups, celebrity chefs and award-winning novelists. They have all held fan meets.

The 47-year-old runs an import business selling household products, health supplements and skincare but is more well-known these days as the face and voice behind Facebook Live platform 88 Home, which has a following of 35,000 viewers.

He is online every day at 9.30am for an hour and commands about 1,200 viewers every session. It is a vast improvement from when he garnered only about 50 to 200 views per live streaming session when he first started his live streaming career in 2020.

In June 2022, to thank his followers for their support and purchases, Mr Low bought 100 of them dinner at Royal Dragon restaurant, owned by getai singer-turned-live streamer Wang Lei.

This is just one way in which Mr Low treats his customers as friends. He believes they flock to 88 Home because he keeps them entertained – with stories inspired by newspaper reports – for at least 45 minutes before introducing the latest products to them.

The items that he chooses are another pull factor. He gets suggestions from business contacts around the region who tell him what’s trending in their countries. One of the weirdest products that he has tried selling online was a feminine hygiene product.

“We are professional because we import a wide range of products that work and we always try them first. We have a lot of experience as we have been doing counter sales for 20 to 30 years.”

From selling Christmas cards to undergrads to selling skincare online

Doing sales has been in Mr Low’s blood for as long as he can recall. When he was 16, the secondary school dropout sold Christmas cards to undergraduates at a local university here. He later became a sales promoter at the now-defunct Japanese department store Yaohan and also helped his brother in the latter’s wholesale business, selling everything from electronics products to hair gels.