7 life lessons from Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves

SINGAPORE - As someone who gets called jie (elder sister) instead of mei (younger sister) these days, I was intrigued by popular Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves, which is entering the final lap of its second season.

The premise goes like this: 30 female artistes aged 30 and above compete for the chance to form a "girl" band. In each round, the jie jie's (sisters) get into teams of three to seven to perform a song and dance number before a live audience. Those with the lowest audience votes will be kicked out.