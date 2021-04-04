7 life lessons from Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves

(From left) Cecilia Cheung, Wang Feifei, Rainie Yang, Lyric Lan and Angel Wang in the second season of Sisters Who Make Waves.
(From left) Cecilia Cheung, Wang Feifei, Rainie Yang, Lyric Lan and Angel Wang in the second season of Sisters Who Make Waves.PHOTO: MANGOTV
Assistant Life Editor
  • Published
    48 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - As someone who gets called jie (elder sister) instead of mei (younger sister) these days, I was intrigued by popular Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves, which is entering the final lap of its second season.

The premise goes like this: 30 female artistes aged 30 and above compete for the chance to form a "girl" band. In each round, the jie jie's (sisters) get into teams of three to seven to perform a song and dance number before a live audience. Those with the lowest audience votes will be kicked out.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 