American singer-actress Olivia Rodrigo’s debut single Drivers License is one of the biggest pop songs in recent months.

It has been at the top of the United States charts for eight weeks and went to No. 1 in many other countries, including Singapore. It has been making headlines for another reason, though. There is strong speculation among fans and the press that the song addresses the love triangle involving Rodrigo and fellow Disney stars Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter.