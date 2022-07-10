5 K-drama remakes worth watching

SINGAPORE - Watching the remake of a show that you loved can sometimes feel tedious and even like a waste of time, as you already know the plot and characters.

However, the beauty of K-drama remakes of popular series, such as Money Heist, The Good Wife and Designated Survivor, is that the new setting, be it cultural or political, breathes new life into the drama.

For instance, recent Netflix hit Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area sets the action in an imaginary unified Korea, instead of the original Spain.

Another K-drama remake Cleaning Up, which is airing in South Korea, takes the original 2019 British drama about office cleaners and insider trading, and gives it a twist to address the societal and financial pressures of city living in South Korea.

The hotly anticipated adaptation of classic 19th-century novel Little Women recently filmed some scenes in Singapore with actors Wi Ha-joon and Kim Go-eun, which caused a stir among K-drama fans.

Little Women, which has been adapted numerous times, was last seen on the big screen in 2019, and starred Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet and Meryl Streep.

The K-drama version, which also stars Nam Ji-hyun and Park Ji-hu, will air later this year.

In the meantime, here are five other K-drama remakes of American and British shows worth binge-watching.

1. One Ordinary Day (Viu)