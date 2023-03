SINGAPORE – Welcome to the long-awaited March school holidays – only a week long and book-ended by tests if you are a parent with school-going kids – but still a great time to let the kids out of the house.

Whether you are watching the wallet or looking for a reason to splurge, here are some newly launched family-bonding activities that both young and old will enjoy. With my family in tow, I check out new fun outings and a staycation launched in recent weeks. Here is the lowdown: