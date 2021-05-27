3 Things to do

1. WATCH: The one where they get back together

Tune in for the highly anticipated reunion of the cast of Friends as they relive the show's best moments in this unscripted special.

Hosted by English talk-show host James Corden, the reunion features a star-studded line-up of celebrity guests such as former footballer David Beckham, singer Lady Gaga and boy band BTS.

Other familiar faces who had starred on the show will also appear. These include American actress Maggie Wheeler who played Janice, girlfriend of Chandler (Matthew Perry); and American actor Tom Selleck, who was the boyfriend of Monica (Courteney Cox).

Info: The reunion special debuts today at 3.01pm exclusively on HBO Go, with a same-day broadcast on HBO (StarHub TV Channel 601 and Singtel TV Channel 420) at 9pm. See other story on Top 5 Friends episodes

2. BUY: Live seafood online

Facebook Live sessions selling food gained traction during last year's circuit breaker as people took to buying produce from entertaining hosts.

Popular Facebook group Singapore Home Cooks, which has more than 73,000 followers, continues to hold its live shows on weekdays at 8pm and Saturdays at 3pm.

Today's show will see live-stream host Dylan Tan selling fresh seafood such as live bamboo clams, geoduck, Boston lobsters and oysters.

To "bid" for an item, type in the item code and quantity in the comments section of the live stream. If your bid is successful, you will be notified via Facebook Messenger to view your order cart and make payment.

Tomorrow's session will feature premium seasonal fruit and organic products, while shows on Saturday have themes that change weekly.

Info: www.facebook.com/singaporehomecooks

3. PLAY: Online games

Ever wondered what creatures live in the depths of the ocean? Or which famous personalities were born in the year 1901? Find out through 22 mini games that make learning fun on this website by Virginia Tech graduate Neal Agarwal.

Guess the auctioned price of notable art pieces in The Auction Game or see what the Internet looked like 10 years ago through various news sites.

Try to draw famous logos from memory or figure out what you would buy if you had $100 billion. It is trickier than it sounds.

Info: neal.fun

WRITE IN

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST