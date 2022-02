The series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great, who in the 18th century overthrew husband Peter III (Nicholas Hoult) to become Russia's longest-reigning female leader. Here are three reasons to watch the first season of this irreverent historical comedy.

The series was created by Tony McNamara, who co-wrote the acclaimed The Favourite (2018) - another black comedy set in the 1700s and based on the true story of female courtiers vying for the affections of England's Queen Anne.