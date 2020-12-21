3 Malay rock singers to hold joint show

Three seasoned singers on the home-grown Malay rock scene - Hanafie Warren, Yazid Lovehunters and Eiss - will hold a joint concert, Rock 21, at the Esplanade Concert Hall on New Year's Day.

It will have a live audience of up to 250, with no pre-event testing required. Almost all the tickets were sold within days of release.

The show is among a recently announced slate of concerts with live audiences and is part of the National Arts Council and Singapore Tourism Board's pilot trials for live performances.

The concert will be hosted by veteran television host Najip Ali and actress-host Era Farida.

Hanafie, 66, is looking forward to singing in front of fans who have been starved of live concerts. "I am excited to be able to perform to a live audience after a long time."

The former singer of rock band The Unwanted started his music career in the 1970s and went solo in 1986. He has sold more than 65,000 albums throughout his career and released his ninth album Riwayatku (My History) in 2015.

Yazid, frontman of veteran rock trio Lovehunters, has mixed feelings about being able to play a live show again. "I am happy and anxious and I cannot believe I am able to perform live again," says the 58-year-old.

"The circuit breaker period made me feel useless and sad that I was not able to share my passion with others. Singing and entertaining others is my rice bowl and it did affect me a lot. However, I know how important it is for everyone to stay safe," he adds.

Lovehunters, which will not be playing with Yazid at this concert, released their debut album, Sehari Dalam Hidup (A Day In The Life) in 1987. They played a sold-out show at the same venue on New Year's Day in 2011.

The band are known for hits on Malay radio, including Ku Ukir Nama Mu (I Carve Your Name) from their first album; Berpindah Minda (Moving Minds) from the 1991 album Blues Untuk Rakyat (Blues For The People); and Sambutlah Kasihku (Receive My Love) from the 1999 album Kembali (Return).

They also released one English album in 1995 that produced Angel In The Night, which won the Favourite Local Song award on MediaCorp radio station Perfect 10, now known as 987FM.

Eiss, 42, winner of reality singing competition SG Mania in 2014, welcomes the return of concerts with live audiences.

"This is certainly a step forward for our performance venues and the local music industry," he says.