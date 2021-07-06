2PM stars were naked when fans barged into Singapore hotel room

SEOUL • K-pop boy band 2PM members Taecyeon and Chansung have spilled the beans on a time when hardcore fans surprised them while they were sleeping in the buff in a hotel room in Singapore.

On the latest episode of variety show Ask Us Anything, Taecyeon, 32, recounted the incident: "When we went to Singapore for a concert, we stayed in a hotel, and Chansung and I shared a room. But the thing is, Chansung and I don't wear any clothing when we sleep."

Taecyeon, who is the main rapper of the group, added: "We were sleeping in our room when I suddenly heard the sound of a hotel card key beeping and the door opening.

"Then I heard the sound of about five or six female voices giggling quietly.

"So I was thinking to myself, 'Did they enter the wrong room by accident? What is this? What's going on?' My heart was pounding in my ears."

He continued: "They gradually entered the room and then they locked eyes with me. Since this was Singapore and not South Korea, they were foreigners. I was so shocked that I started swearing like crazy in English. Then they suddenly began swearing at me too."

Chansung, 31, chimed in: "I was sleeping and Taecyeon was cursing so much that I woke up asking, 'What is it? What's going on?'

"Then I screamed because there were people standing in front of me. I was so shocked. Because I'd been asleep."

Obsessive fans who intrude upon the privacy of their idols and even stalk them are not uncommon in K-pop, and are termed "sasaeng".

Presumably, the sasaeng fans left after all that cursing and screaming.

Taecyeon said the band later informed the hotel about the incident and were given champagne as an apology.

While they did not mention when this incident took place, the popular six-member band had held a concert in Singapore in November 2011. However, it is not known which hotel they were staying in at the time.