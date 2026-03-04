2NE1 singer Park Bom alleges she was scapegoat in bandmate Sandara Park’s drug case

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SEOUL - Park Bom of K-pop girl group 2NE1 said on March 3 that she had been used as a scapegoat to cover up a fellow bandmate’s alleged drug scandal, sharing a handwritten letter on social media that quickly sparked controversy.

However, a close associate told South Korean media that the post appeared to stem from the 41-year-old singer’s unstable condition.

In the note, Park Bom said she suffers from attention deficit disorder, stressing that she did not use an illegal drug. She then alleged that she had been falsely labelled a “drug addict” to deflect attention from 2NE1 bandmate Sandara Park.

Park Bom also referenced her past controversy involving the prescription drug Adderall, writing that at the time, there had been no clear legal framework in South Korea governing the medication.

“Strangely, laws were created after Park Bom,” she wrote, adding a warning directed at YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk, The Black Label founder Teddy Park and 2NE1 bandmate CL, urging them not to report that she had used more than the prescribed amount of a substance she said she had never abused.

In 2010, Park Bom was investigated for importing Adderall - classified in South Korea as a regulated substance containing amphetamine - from the United States without declaring it to customs.

She ultimately received a suspension of indictment after submitting medical records and prescriptions to show that the medication had been prescribed for treatment purposes and was not intended for abuse.

The allegations came as she remains on an indefinite hiatus due to mental health concerns. She has previously drawn criticism for making unverified claims concerning other celebrities.

In October 2025, she posted another accusatory message targeting Mr Yang, saying she had not received earnings from 2NE1’s activities and sharing what she described as a legal complaint. Park Bom’s agency D-Nation Entertainment immediately issued a statement denying the claims and clarifying that no such complaint had been filed.

The agency added that she would suspend her activities to focus on treatment and recovery. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK