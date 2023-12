SINGAPORE – There is a reason Netflix’s series The Glory, which aired part one in December 2022 and part two in March 2023, managed to be one of the most talked-about and memorable K-dramas of 2023.

The 16-parter, led by A-lister Song Hye-kyo, gave audiences a truly cathartic story of payback and retribution. The Glory follows Moon Dong-eun, a woman viciously bullied in high school who spends the next 18 years of her life crafting an elaborate plan to ruin the life of her tormentors.