LA police probe 2 deaths at actor-director Rob Reiner’s home as apparent homicide

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Property records that indicate Rob Reiner and his wife Michele live in the home in the upscale Brentwood neighbourhood.

LOS ANGELES - Two people were found dead at the Los Angeles home of American actor-director Rob Reiner, with law enforcement officials investigating the circumstances in an apparent homicide, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said in a statement on Dec 14.

The LAPD gave no details about the identities of the two deceased individuals. But a Los Angeles Fire Department official told Reuters earlier that a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman were found dead at a home in west Los Angeles at an address that public records linked to Reiner.

Media outlets identified the deceased as Reiner and his wife Michele Singer. They were discovered together on Dec 14 and both appeared to have died from stab wounds, NBC News reported, citing a source close to the family.

Reiner, 78, co-starred in the 1970s hit CBS television comedy All In The Family (1971 to 1979) and directed several well-known movies, including This Is Spinal Tap (1984), Stand By Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally (1989) and The American President (1995).

Singer, 68, was at one time a photographer who took the photo of United States President Donald Trump that appears on the cover of his book Trump: The Art Of The Deal (1987).

Aside from his Hollywood career, Reiner, a native of New York City and son of the late comedy writer and actor Carl Reiner, was well known for his political activism.

He featured in advertisements taking aim at then president George W. Bush in the 2004 presidential election and supported then Democratic candidate John Kerry. He also showed support for Democratic presidential hopefuls Al Gore and Hillary Clinton.

Rob Reiner was first married to late actress Penny Marshall, who played Laverne in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley (1976 to 1983) and was also a producer and director. He later married Singer, with whom he has three children. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG