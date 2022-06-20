2 actors in Netflix series The Chosen One die in Mexico road accident

Updated
Published
4 min ago

LOS ANGELES • Two actors from an upcoming Netflix series The Chosen One have died after a road accident last Thursday near the show's filming location in the city of Santa Rosalia, Mexico.

Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar were killed when a van carrying several members of the series' cast and crew reportedly crashed and flipped, according to a report from entertainment portal Deadline.

It quoted officials as saying six crew members were injured in the crash in the desert, although it later updated the number to four. They were reportedly in a stable condition. No further details were available.

Redrum, the film company running the production, has halted filming on the series about a 12-year-old boy who learns he is the returned Jesus Christ after surviving a freak accident. It is based on the comic book series American Jesus by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, which was first published as Chosen in 2004.

Filming on the show began in April, although news of the production was announced in 2018.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 20, 2022, with the headline 2 actors in Netflix series The Chosen One die in Mexico road accident. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top