1980s J-pop idol suspended by agency for having an affair

TOKYO • Former J-pop idol Masahiko Kondo has been suspended by his agency indefinitely for having an extramarital affair.

Last week, the 56-year-old veteran singer was accused by the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine of having an affair with a 31-year-old woman who runs a company making tailored suits. The magazine said the affair has been going on for five years.

Kondo and the woman were photographed by the magazine going to Okinawa to play golf late last month. Also on the trip were the president of a listed company and other businessmen.

Kondo and the woman returned to the hotel together after golfing, said the magazine.

Kondo, who is nicknamed Matchy, has been married since 1994 to Ms Atsuko Wada, who is not from the entertainment industry. The couple have a 13-year-old son.

The singer did not react to the report when it came out last week. But he broke his silence early yesterday when he issued an apology through his agency, Johnny & Associates.

He admitted that he has betrayed his family and fans. He said he has applied to the agency to suspend all his entertainment activities, so that he can make time for self-reflection and regain everyone's trust.

Popular in the 1980s, Kondo had previously dated stars including the late Hong Kong singer Anita Mui.

He was said to be in a love triangle with popular singers Akina Nakamori and Seiko Matsuda in the 1980s, with Nakamori's attempted suicide at his apartment in 1989 shocking fans throughout Asia.