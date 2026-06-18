1972 panda anime film regains popularity after giant pandas left Japan

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

TOKYO - With over four months having passed since the last giant pandas left Japan, an animated film from 1972, the same year when the first giant pandas came to Japan, is seeing renewed popularity after more than half a century.

Titled Panda Ko Panda (The Adventure of Panda and Friends or “Panda! Go Panda!), the film was directed by the late Isao Takahata, who was to become a great figure in the anime industry.

Takahata died in 2018. His 86-year-old widow, Kayoko Takahata, recently spoke to The Yomiuri Shimbun, recalling her husband’s passion in bringing the film to life.

Totoro precursors

An exhibition on the film was held in Utsunomiya this spring, attracting crowds of young people and families. Among them was a 34-year-old woman who had been to the Adventure World zoo in Wakayama Prefecture to bid goodbye to the pandas shortly before their return to China.

“I’ll let this film fill the void in my heart until the next panda arrives,” she said with a laugh.

Panda Ko Panda is a short film with a runtime of around 30 minutes. It tells the unusual story of cohabitation between pandas and humans when a father panda and his cub are taken in by the family of a down-to-earth girl called Mimiko.

Hayao Miyazaki was responsible for the original concept, script and scene designs. The film premiered at Japanese theaters the same year that giant pandas were first exhibited in Japan at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo. Due to its style and character design, fans call it a precursor to Tonari no Totoro (My Neighbor Totoro), Studio Ghibli’s 1988 mega-hit animated film.

According to TMS Entertainment in Tokyo, which manages the copyright of Panda Ko Panda, the film gained momentum after being added to a streaming platform. A touring exhibition about the film attracted a total of more than 40,000 visitors at some destinations. Related merchandise sales have grown more than 10 times, with the boom continuing even after the last pair of pandas left Ueno Zoo for China.

Seiji Kano of Tokyo Zokei University, a visual media expert with deep knowledge of both Takahata and Miyazaki’s works, says Takahata is known for his meticulous depiction of everyday life, such as scenes with meals, while Miyazaki has a flair for fantasy and lively, adorable characters. According to Kano, the film skillfully blends the strengths of both directors.

“This film can be called the origin both their works,” Kano said. “The production team’s desire to bring smiles to children’s faces is brimming from the screen.”

Ueno Zoo saw a decline in the number of visitors from February to March, registering about 500,000 - a year-on-year drop of over 100,000.

“[The pandas were] a popular presence and would always draw long line. Their loss is keenly felt,” said a staff member of the zoo, expressing concern.

While there is no sign of improvement for Japan-China relations and the zoo’s panda enclosure remains vacant, nevertheless the zoo has completed the installation of new playground equipment and renovations in preparation for the pandas’ return to Japan.

‘Loved making the film’

“I could see he loved making this film,” said Kayoko Takahata, who worked as a colourist at the same company as her late husband, remembering the deep affection he poured into the film.

A photo book about pandas, owned by Takahata and now kept by his widow, is annotated throughout, with remarks such as, “Their movements are like a rolling dodge ball” and “A panda clutches the pot and licks it clean” underlined. He had ordered the book before beginning to work on the film.

“In those days, source materials were scarce, so probably used it as a reference,” Kayoko Takahata said.

The film depicts pandas moving vividly, just as described. When the couple went to watch the film in a theater, “children who had been running around stopped and watched the screen intently, even singing along to the theme song at the end. My husband was thrilled,” Kayoko reminisced.

At Takahata’s funeral, panda plush toys were placed on the altar to bid farewell to him.

“It’s wonderful that this film has been loved for more than 50 years. It’s a film that brought happiness to us, too,” Kayoko said, smiling. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK