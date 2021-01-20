16 regional sci-fi films featured in State Of Motion arts event

SINGAPORE - Sixteen works of science fiction from across South-east Asia will be featured in this year's edition of the State Of Motion film programme.

The film programme, part of the State Of Motion 2021: [Alternate/Opt] Realities event, showcases works from the last 25 years from across the region, including Singapore.

As a movie genre, science fiction is dominated by popular culture. This year's slate of films will have "sci-fi cinematic imaginations of the future which respond to real-life conditions within the region, envisioning metropolises or dystopias in familiar settings", according to a press statement.

State Of Motion is Asian Film Archive's annual film and art event exploring cinema, art and film research through exhibitions, film screenings and artistic responses. State Of Motion 2021: [Alternate/Opt] Realities is part of Singapore Art Week 2021.

One highlight is the work For My Alien Friend (PG13, 2019, 72 minutes). In this experimental documentary from the Philippines, film-maker Jet Leyco blends footage from daily life, the news and assorted photographs to depict humanity for the benefit of an imagined extraterrestrial being.

Film screenings at State Of Motion 2021: [Alternate/Opt] Realities

When: From Jan 20 to Feb 21

Information: Asian Film Archive's website

Tickets: $10

Venues: Marina One Auditorium, Marina One West Tower, Level 3, 9 Straits View and Oldham Theatre, Level 3, National Archives of Singapore Building, 1 Canning Rise.