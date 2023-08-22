16 people hospitalised for heat-related illness after Snoop Dogg’s Houston concert

HOUSTON – A recent Snoop Dogg concert held at an outdoor amphitheatre resulted in 16 people being hospitalised.

The event took place last Saturday at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, an outdoor amphitheatre just outside of Houston, Texas, reported USA Today.

Fans had braved a triple-digit heatwave to attend the 51-year-old American rapper’s Drop It Like It’s Hot concert. Triple-digit heat refers to ambient temperatures that equal or exceed 100 deg F (38 deg C).

Montgomery County Hospital District public information officer Misti Willingham told the newspaper on Monday that 35 people showed signs of heat-related illness and were examined at the venue.

The district’s emergency services subsequently transported 16 adults in stable condition to nearby hospitals.

The Atascocita Fire Department shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, last Saturday that they were “headed to the Woodlands Pavilion to assist with overheated concert attendees at the @SnoopDogg concert”. A medical ambulance bus, which is used to provide emergency services to large groups, was also dispatched.

“We got your back Snoop,” the fire department said.

Atascocita Fire Department public information officer Jerry Dilliard told USA Today that the medical bus was not needed and left about an hour after arrival.

The heatwave in the US also affected English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s concert in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on July 8, where 17 audience members were hospitalised, mostly for heat-related issues.