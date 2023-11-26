12-year-old Audrey Lin makes history as youngest ever best actress at 60th Golden Horse Awards

TAIPEI – Actress Hu Ling on Nov 25 became the first Chinese film star to walk the red carpet of Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards since 2019, when China boycotted the self-ruled island’s biggest awards show over political tensions.

Dressed in a shimmering gown holding a pineapple in her hands, she was accompanied by Chinese film director Yan Xiaolin and some of the film’s cast.

“Our film’s (Chinese) name is ‘pineapple’ and Taiwan’s audiences have told me that pineapple means good luck in Taiwanese culture,” Hu said in a brief televised interview.

Hu, who was nominated for best actress in the education drama Carp Leaping Over Dragon’s Gate (2023), lost to Taiwan’s 12-year-oldAudrey Lin (Trouble Girl, 2023).

The child prodigy became the youngest ever best actress winner in Golden Horse history for playing a schoolgirl coping with her mother’s extramarital affair with her teacher.

Lin also saw off Hong Kong’s Jennifer Yu (In Broad Daylight, 2023) and Chung Suet-ying (The Lyricist Wannabe, 2023), who both attended Saturday’s event.

Chinese director Huang Ji also attended the ceremony with her Japanese husband Ryuji Otsuka, and the couple won the coveted best feature film for the social drama Stonewalling (2022) they co-directed.

“After winning the Golden Horse awards, we can go to a wilder world and gallop. I am especially grateful to the Golden Horse,” Huang told the crowd.

Beijing banned its entertainers from joining Golden Horse, dubbed the Chinese-language Oscars, after a Taiwanese director voiced support for the island’s independence in an acceptance speech in 2018.

China claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory and has long blacklisted its stars over any perceived backing for the island’s independence.

There were no mainland films in the 2019 nomination list and several Hong Kong movies dropped out that year, while big commercial productions were conspicuously absent at both the 2020 and 2021 awards.

Taiwanese Hsiao Ya-chuan bagged best director for his family drama Old Fox (2023), while compatriot Wu Kang-ren claimed best actor for playing a mute man in the Malaysian film Abang Adik (2023).