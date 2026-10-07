Emmy Awards to leave broadcast TV for Amazon’s Prime Video in 2027

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Canadian writer R. Scott Gemmill and cast accept the award for Outstanding Drama Series for The Pitt during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept 14.

LOS ANGELES - The Emmy Awards that celebrate the best in television are the latest entertainment industry gala to ink a streaming deal, and will leave broadcast for Amazon Prime starting 2027.

The Television Academy on Oct 6 announced the new six-year deal that will make the awards show available for streaming worldwide without a paywall on the Amazon platform.

The 79th edition of the Emmys in September 2027 will see it become the first of the major EGOT awards – Emmys, Grammys, Oscars and Tonys – to exclusively stream.

The Oscars will move to YouTube starting with the 2029 ceremony, after fulfilling the last two years of its contract with the network ABC.

The Emmys’ transition to streaming is a reflection of broader industry trends, with networks vying for continued relevance as streaming proves a dominant force.

But the head of the Television Academy said the decision also offered a way to broaden viewership.

“Television has never been more global, and the Emmys should be a celebration that the world can share,” academy chair Cris Abrego said in a statement.

“Now Prime Video audiences in more than 200 countries will be able to experience the Emmys live with no subscription required.”

At the 2026 awards gala, quirky horror series Widow’s Bay (2026) cleaned up, setting a new record for the most Emmys won by a comedy in a single year, as gritty hospital show The Pitt (2025 to present) won again for best drama. AFP