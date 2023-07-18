Elton John testifies for defence at Spacey sex assault trial

LONDON - British rock star Elton John on Monday gave evidence as a witness for the defence at the sexual assault trial of Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey.

The two-time Oscar winner denies 12 charges concerning four men, including indecent assault, which are alleged to have occurred between 2001 and 2013.

Giving evidence via video link from Monaco, the musician and his husband David Furnish were questioned about Spacey attending an annual ball at their home in Windsor, west of London.

One of the alleged victims has accused Spacey of sexually assaulting him while he was driving the actor to the fundraising event, claiming he grabbed “so hard” they nearly came off the road.

Spacey, 63, had earlier told the Southwark Crown Court in London that the incident “never happened”, adding that he was “not on a suicide mission”.

He said there had been a mutual flirtation between them and admitted to having touched the man but not in a “violent, aggressive, painful way”.

Responding to questions from the prosecution, John said he recalled Spacey, dressed in “white tie”, attending the fundraising event in the early 2000s.

“He was on a flight, he came on a private jet and he came straight to the ball,” John told the court, adding that Spacey stayed overnight at their home after the event.

“I can’t remember him coming after that,” John said.

Asked if he came straight from the private jet, the singer said “I assume so, yes”.

Furnish, who was first to give evidence, also said he remembered Spacey’s presence at the social event.

“He was an Oscar-winning actor, there was a lot of excitement he was at the ball,” the filmmaker told the jury.

“Other than attending the ball I have no memory of Kevin coming to the house ever again,” he added.