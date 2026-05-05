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Eat blueberries with fries and other life hacks from best-selling author Dr Giulia Enders
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- Giulia Enders' new book, Organ Speak, helps people understand and value their bodies.
- Enders adopted a unique approach for the book, even consulting a couple's therapist to connect with organs.
- The book provides practical bio-hacks, including longer exhalations for stress, antioxidants, joyful movement for brain health and strategic rest for increased productivity.
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SINGAPORE – Having trouble loving your body? Why not see a couple’s therapist? German doctor and best-selling author Giulia Enders did that to build a better relationship with her organs and write about them in her second book.
Organ Speak: What It Really Means To Listen To Our Bodies was released on April 28 by publisher HarperOne. The book explores the functions of the lungs, skin, muscles, immune system and brain in the enthusiastic and informative style that characterised the author’s debut.
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