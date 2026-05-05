SINGAPORE – Having trouble loving your body? Why not see a couple’s therapist? German doctor and best-selling author Giulia Enders did that to build a better relationship with her organs and write about them in her second book.

Organ Speak: What It Really Means To Listen To Our Bodies was released on April 28 by publisher HarperOne. The book explores the functions of the lungs, skin, muscles, immune system and brain in the enthusiastic and informative style that characterised the author’s debut.