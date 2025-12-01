East Ocean Teochew Restaurant to close on Dec 28 after 33 years of operations

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The popular East Ocean Teochew Restaurant, known for its Teochew-Cantonese cuisine and dimsum, will shut its doors on Dec 28, after 33 years of operations.

In a statement posted on its website on Dec 1, the eatery’s management cited the lack of successors as a reason behind its decision.

“Over 33 years, we have been grateful for your support, allowing us to continually serve traditional cuisine, handcrafted dim sum and festive specialities such as mooncakes, dumplings and Chinese New Year festive cakes,” the statement said.

“However, all good things must come to an end. As our shareholders and management have advanced in age and with no successors to take over, we have decided to officially cease operations on Dec 28 this year.”

However, the management also said it will launch special promotions on its menu and Chinese New Year festive cakes to “thank everyone for their unwavering support over the years”.

“We would like to take this opportunity to once again express our heartfelt gratitude for your kind support and generosity”.

The restaurant is located at Ngee Ann City, where it moved to in 2012. It started out in 1992 at Shaw Centre on Scotts Road.