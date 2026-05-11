Dua Lipa sues Samsung for $19m over use of her image on TV boxes

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The lawsuit claims the image was used without Lipa’s knowledge or consent, creating the false impression that she endorsed Samsung products.

SEOUL - British pop star Dua Lipa has filed a US$15 million (S$19 million) lawsuit against Samsung Electronics, alleging the company used her image on television packaging without authorisation or compensation.

Citing a complaint filed on May 8 in the US District Court for the Central District of California, US media outlet Variety reported the next day that Samsung used Lipa’s likeness on cardboard TV packaging beginning in 2025 as part of a mass market marketing campaign.

The lawsuit claims the image was used without Lipa’s knowledge or consent, creating the false impression that she endorsed Samsung products.

“Ms Lipa’s face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever,” the complaint stated.

According to the filing, the image was taken backstage at the 2024 Austin City Limits Festival and is owned by Lipa.

British pop star Dua Lipa is alleging that Samsung Electronics used her image on television packaging without authorisation or compensation. PHOTO: DUA LIPA's COMPLAINT FILING

The suit alleges Samsung refused requests to stop using the image and profited from the appearance of celebrity endorsement despite no partnership existing between the company and the artiste.

The complaint includes allegations of copyright infringement, trademark infringement, violation of California publicity rights law and violations of the federal Lanham Act. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK