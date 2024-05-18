Dropout and proud of it: Singaporeans off academic paths share what they learnt along the way

For many school dropouts, the decision often stemmed from challenging family circumstances, learning differences or struggles with mental health. PHOTOS: HENG YI-HSIN, CHARMAINE LIM, JOEL LAW
Teo Kai Xiang
Updated
May 18, 2024, 10:22 AM
Published
May 18, 2024, 10:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – In qualifications-driven Singapore, academic achievement is not just a milestone, but often also a yardstick by which people are measured and sorted.

Yet, there exists a group whose chosen paths tell a different story.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top