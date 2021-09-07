Drinking too much? Alcohol addiction can be treated but people often unaware they have it

SINGAPORE - For years, Zen (not her real name) did not realise she had a problem with alcohol. She considered herself a social drinker because she drank only on weekends. However, her drinking affected her relationships with her family as well as her work.
Zen, who is 54 and works in sales, recalls how she began drinking to cope with stress - a failing marriage and having to provide for her then husband and two children. For years, she did not link her drinking to her strained relationship with her kids, or health issues such as migraines and flu-like symptoms.