Drinking too much? Alcohol addiction can be treated but people often unaware they have it

Alcohol use disorder is the second most common mental disorder in Singapore after major depressive disorder.
Alcohol use disorder is the second most common mental disorder in Singapore after major depressive disorder.PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO
Arts Correspondent
  • Published
    21 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - For years, Zen (not her real name) did not realise she had a problem with alcohol. She considered herself a social drinker because she drank only on weekends. However, her drinking affected her relationships with her family as well as her work.

Zen, who is 54 and works in sales, recalls how she began drinking to cope with stress - a failing marriage and having to provide for her then husband and two children. For years, she did not link her drinking to her strained relationship with her kids, or health issues such as migraines and flu-like symptoms.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 