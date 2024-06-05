‘Don’t think you’re the best parents’: I Not Stupid 3 spotlights parenting in S’pore

SINGAPORE – Almost two decades after the release of comedy-drama I Not Stupid Too (2006), local film-maker Jack Neo’s film franchise returns with its third instalment.

Opening in Singapore cinemas on June 6, I Not Stupid 3 still aims to highlight the pressures faced by children in the Singapore education system. However, the spotlight has now been cast on unreasonable parents.

The franchise kicked off with 2002’s I Not Stupid, which centred on the struggles of three Primary 6 pupils placed in the academically inferior EM3 stream and made stars out of then child actors Shawn Lee and Joshua Ang. The latter also appeared in I Not Stupid Too.

Its latest instalment focuses on the academic rivalry between two Primary 6 classmates, Jayden (Camans Kong) and Zi Hao (Zhou Yuchen), who are both pressured by their mothers (played by Jae Liew and Hu Jing) to be the top student.

The women do whatever it takes to ensure their sons emerge victorious, even at the expense of the boys’ well-being.

“I will not say the movie is to wake parents up, but to remind them that parenting is not what they think,” Neo, 64, says during an interview at I Not Stupid 3’s press conference, held at the Mandarin Oriental hotel on June 4.

“It’s for audiences to understand that they may not be the best parent. Perhaps they have neglected their child’s feelings, misunderstood their child’s needs or think that they have shown a lot of love to their children, when their children do not think so.”