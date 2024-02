SINGAPORE – When Ms Jimin Choi, 37, takes her children to the park, they do not know that it is actually a workout.

The yoga and pilates instructor at Pure Group, Singapore, spices up their walks by getting her family to practise yoga moves like the tree pose, which involves balancing on one leg. Ms Choi and her children, Skye Nee, 11, and Mason Nee, seven, sometimes all clamber up on her 46-year-old pilot husband to form a human pyramid.